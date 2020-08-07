Apple Fire Update: communities under evacuation warnings

News

As of Friday the Apple Fire continued its siege in the canyons east of Morongo Valley. The blaze remained at 30 percent containment, while evacuation warnings were issued for Forest Falls, Morongo Valley, Pioneertown and Rimrock.

Some residents of the high desert headed out on Thursday night, despite not having an official order. Many worked to transport their cattle livestock out.

