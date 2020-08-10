“La Quinta Al Fresco” program set to help businesses expand outdoor operations

Coronavirus

The City of La Quinta is helping local businesses create a temporary outdoor area to provide additional operational options to safely keep doors open.

Plus, the city is also offering a rebate program for businesses owners who are applying for the 'La Quinta Al Fresco' program. Click Here.

Businesses with an updated business license in the City of La Quinta can email their application to communitydevelopmentwebmail@laquintaca.gov.

For application. Click Here.