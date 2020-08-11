FIND Food Bank receives 1 million masks, plans to distribute them to east Riverside communities next week

News

Riverside County is giving away 10 million masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

FIND Food Bank is a part of Riverside County’s 'Masks are Medicine' campaign.

On Tuesday FIND Food Bank received one million masks.

These masks will be distributed to the communities at FIND Food Bank’s over 120 sites throughout the eastern Riverside County.

“By sending the masks out with the food we can also insure that some of our hardest reached areas in eastern Riverside County are also having access not just to food but to the equipment they need in order to keep them safe,” President and CEO of FIND Food Bank Debbie Espinosa told News Channel 3.

Each household will receive three to four masks per person at the time that they come and pick up their food.

Along with receiving these masks, people will be required to sign a pledge card pledging to wear the masks in order to help Riverside County recover safely and swiftly from the coronavirus.

You can find the days and times of food and mask distributions near you on find’s website: http://www.findfoodbank.org/