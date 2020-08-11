Salon owners rally in Sacramento to open shops back up

News

A Pro Beauty Rally is set to take place in Sacramento on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Salons and barber shops have suffered severe hardships due to 2 different shutdowns.

A petition on Change.org named "Open Salons in California Now," has received more than 13,000 signatures out of a 15,000 goal.

In May salons were given the go-ahead to open back up after they were forced to close in March due to the pandemic. It wasn't long before the state ordered shops to close once again on July 13 after coronavirus cases started surging throughout the state of California.

