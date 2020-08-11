Salton Swarm and Earthquake Early Warning alert system

News

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook areas around the Salton Sea near Niland and Bombay Beach Monday morning. There were no reports of damage or injuries, but News Channel 3 continues to monitor the area. There have been more than 25 fore- and aftershocks recorded after the initial m4.6 earthquake.

This earthquake and the swarm are located about 8 miles from the southern end of the San Andreas Fault. Swarms like this have happened before, most recently, in 2001, 2009, and 2016. USGS stated that past swarms have remained active for 1 to 20 days, with an average duration of about a week. For more information provided by USGS on this insident, https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/earthquake-forecast-salton-sea-swarm-august-2020.

As always, earthquakes serve as a reminder for residents to stay prepared for the larger ones to come. Governer Gavin Newsom announced today that he is partnering with Google to bring critical seconds of alert to residents of California before the ground begins to shake. In a statement, Newsom said, "California's world-class Earthquake Early Warning System will be a standard function on every Android phone - giving millions precious seconds to drop, cover and hold on when the big one hits."

