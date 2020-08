Breaking News

Firefighters contained a fire that broke out in an abandoned Desert Hot Springs building late Tuesday night.

The flames were reported on Palm Drive near Pierson Boulevard at just after 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the second floor of the building, a News Channel 3 viewer identified as the Barbershop building.

The flames were contained just before one a.m.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.