Missing 12-year-old girl spotted in Indio

News

A 12-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Calimesa three months ago may have been spotted in another Coachella Valley community, authorities said today.

Witnesses reported seeing a girl matching the description of Genevieve "Lexi" Brinson in recent days in Indio, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jose Tijerina.

She was previously believed spotted in a commercial area in the 72000 block of Varner Road, near Thousand Palms, last month, Tijerina said.

The youngster went missing on May 12, and law enforcement personnel with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force took over the investigation about a week later.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to call Investigator Oseguera at 760-836-1600. Anonymous tipsters can call 760-341-STOP.