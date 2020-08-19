The Living Desert featured in Netflix series “Connected”

News

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is featured in the first episode of a new Netflix docu-series, “Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything.”

The host Latif Nasser travels the world taking you on a fun, educational journey to show how everyone is tied together through science and nature.

News Channel 3 is speaking with The Living Desert's President and CEO, Allen Monroe as well as the executive producer and host, Latif Nasser.

We learn why the zoo was featured and what the zoo's role is in the episode.

Our full report is airing tonight at 5 p.m.