Local schools, school districts react to county application for in-person instruction

Riverside County is below the state's threshold of daily coronavirus cases for schools to begin applying for waivers to allow in-person instruction.

The county announced Friday afternoon that it will start accepting applications on Monday.

“We consider that in-person, every single day, is our best model,” said Steven Sherman, Head of School at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage.

Palm Valley was planning to begin next week with distance learning for grades one through twelve, but the hope has always been to get back to in-person instruction.

“We have anticipated and hope that Riverside County would provide the application process, and they have given us a template. We feel very strongly that we, not only meet, but exceed all the CDC guidelines, all the health screenings, in particular the cohorting,” said Sherman.

Sherman plans to apply for an in-person instruction waiver with the county next week.

The waiver will then have to be approved by the State Department of Pubic Health and Riverside County's Public Health Director.

Sherman said the school made the decision to apply after consulting with its board of trustees, faculty and staff.

“A resounding, sort of, affirmation, that they really wanted the kids to come back,” he said of the response.

Palm Valley will allow students the option to continue with distance learning, even after the school opens its doors.

“For the most part, our families are earnestly desiring to return back to school, of course in a very safe environment,” Sherman said.

Meanwhile, the three local school districts have already started the year virtually.

Palm Springs Unified School District provided News Channel 3 with the following statement: “There are many factors to consider, and we will be working with staff and the board to determine if/when this might be appropriate for us.”

Coachella Valley and Desert Sands Unified School Districts did not want to comment, as they wait on further information from the county.

Earlier this month, Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia that the school plans to open for in-person learning, waiver or not. That plan has not changed.

In order for schools and school districts to open without a waiver, the county must be off the state coronavirus watch list for 14 days.