Exclusive: Valley private school to start in-person classroom learning despite no state clearance

A private valley religious school is gearing up to bring its students back into the classroom in a few weeks, even though Riverside County schools haven't been cleared by the state to do so.

Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes plans to teach its hundreds of students in person starting Sept. 2. School leaders said they're taking every precaution to ensure it happens safely.

To forego distance learning, the state requires schools to apply for a waiver. But Riverside County currently doesn't meet the state threshold to accept applications for the waivers.

Still, co-head of school Kirk Scott said he plans to start class in-person regardless.

"It could be a lost year of learning and that’s not a compromise that we’re willing to take," Scott said.

