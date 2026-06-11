Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hotter and Muggy Into the Weekend

By
New
Published 3:17 PM

Highs continue to rise as we head into the weekend, meaning we’ll likely hit our hottest temps of the year as early as this weekend. Current warmest temp of 2026 is 108 degrees. 

Temperatures are expected to hover 5-10 degrees above seasonal averages through early next week.

East and southeastern winds are bringing additional moisture into the valley, resulting in higher dew points and increased humidity. It will be important to track these values to ensure evaporative coolers are working efficiently. Additionally, elevated dew points may hinder expected high temperatures—though it won’t feel better—it’ll feel hotter because of muggy conditions. 

As temperatures rise into the 110s, be sure to take necessary precautions and check in on vulnerable individuals.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.