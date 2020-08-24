Keeping students safe and focused during virtual learning

Back to School

Many students are spending a lot more time in front of a computer while trying to navigate through distance learning but now a new concern--online dangers.

Limiting screen time is a concept that’s out the window right now as more children are using digital devices for online learning.

“Everyday it's something," said Traci Miller, a PSUSD parent. "I literally hold my breathe from the time they start to the end of the day like okay we’re good.”

But there are other dangers lurking on the internet, which is why Traci Miller tries her best to stay on top of it.

“Our biggest worry making sure everyone is paying attention and they understand what they are learning because i can’t sit next to them the whole time," said Miller.

At Palm Springs Unified School District, the tech team there has added layers of online security to their devices and programs being used.

“The first layer being Go Guardian thats an internet filter so there’s a lot of websites that are blocked and they have done a great job of restricting that," said Eduardo Rivera, PSUSD's Technology Specialist. "We are also filtering their documents that they put in the Google drive.”

PSUSD's Tech Expert, Eduardo Rivera told us it's important for parents to make sure their kids are only clicking on links and visiting websites coming from their teachers.

“The internet is a vast place and there’s a lot of places that there’s no need for them to go and if they are curious about some of those websites or some of those ideas that they see online or their friends are talking about it come talk to them first," said Rivera. "Have that conversation.”

Rivera said if you are curious to see what your child has been up to online.

“You can check their history, you could go back take a look at what they are exploring and another thing to reach out to the school district if you feel like something needs to be explored," said Rivera.

At Coachella Valley Unified School District, Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera said open dialogue with your student is key.

“Have conversations with your children at the beginning and at the end of the day as to what the expectations are for them on social media, on distance learning and on anything that is technology open for students," said Dr. Maria Gandera.