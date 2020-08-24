Palm Springs Pride plans car caravan due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

The Palm Springs Pride celebration in November is the latest large scale local event to adapt to the pandemic.

It's a weekend meant to bring people closer...but in a pandemic, this year it will be a socially distanced celebration.

Instead of the usual parade that draws crowds in the tens of thousands, organizers are taking a reimagined route – planning a car caravan through the city and a livestream for spectators.

Pride Flag

"People in the same households can be invited to decorate their cars, make some signs, and get dressed in costume to come together," said Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Palm Springs Pride. He said safety is the top priority of this year's festival.

"Pride events normally create that community gathering and we just can't do that in the time of COVID, so we really have had to rethink," deHarte said.

There will be no street closures, no stages, and no gatherings of any type this year, deHarte said. The approximately 5-mile caravan route is still being planned by the city, and details are expected later this week about how to get involved.

deHarte said this year's pride is especially important as it falls the weekend after the nation will have chosen a president. "We'll be celebrating, or we will be mourning."

The plans still need to be approved by city council. They're expected to consider them next month.

