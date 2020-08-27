Local firefighters help battle second largest wildfire in California history

News



Some of our local firefighters have been deployed to Northern California to help battle in the SCU Lightening Complex Fire, which is just outside San Jose .

SCU Lightening Complex Fire has been burning for over a week now, scorching more than 360,000 acres of land with only 35 percent containment.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke with local fire crews that were sent to help.

Firefighters are locked in a grueling battle of raging flames spread across Northern California. Palm Springs Fire got the call for help.

“Don’t get me into trouble but I think said yes before I asked my boss so yeah we were going or I was going for sure," said Battalion Chief for Palm Springs Fire department, who didn't want to be identified.

One engine with six firefighters have been deployed.

“The assignments have all over the place two hour drives in one direction and then two hour drives in the other direction," said Palm Springs Fire Battalion Chief. "We have been everywhere on this fire.”

His crew has been working into the night.

"We go to briefing at six in the morning and then we find out what our assignment is for the day and we are out for 24 hours and then they give us 24 hours off so the drivers are safe to drive the following day," said Palm Springs Fire Battalion Chief.

But the biggest challenge these firefighters are facing.

“Its not wind driven, it's not moving a million miles an hour like how we have experienced but it just has this light flashy fuel that goes on for thousands and thousands of acres," said Palm Springs Battalion Chief. "So it's very difficult to access and very difficult to control.”

Alongside his team, Cathedral City Fire also pitching in on the frontlines.

“It's much easier to have somebody sitting next to you for ten days that you know that you have responded to previous incident on and you have developed some what of a relationship,"said Eric Hauser, Battalion Chief for Cathedral City Fire.

Chief Eric Hauser said his crew is holding up.

“Hotels make them happy you know they are able to shower, cleanup and get a goodnight sleep, get a good night sleep and then we go back on the line refreshed and ready to work," said Hauser.

Despite being away from home for over a week, these firefighters are thinking about their loved ones.

“They know I miss them very much, when we are on the line the cellphone coverage is pretty spotty," said Palm Springs Fire Battalion Chief ."So there are a couple of days of not being able to contact them but on these off-days I catch up with them.”

These fire crews are hoping to be home next week.