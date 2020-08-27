Palm Springs police investigate overnight murder
Police in Palm Springs are investigating a homicide in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates community.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenida Cerca just before midnight Thursday morning.
Avenida Cerca to Granada Avenue remains closed.
A helicopter was seen overhead possibly searching for a suspect around 2:00 a.m.
Further details on the investigation remain unknown.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this breaking story.
Comments