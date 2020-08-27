Skip to Content
2020-08-27
Published 2:04 am

Palm Springs police investigate overnight murder

Police in Palm Springs are investigating a homicide in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates community.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenida Cerca just before midnight Thursday morning.

Avenida Cerca to Granada Avenue remains closed.

A helicopter was seen overhead possibly searching for a suspect around 2:00 a.m.

Further details on the investigation remain unknown.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this breaking story.

Thalia Bricker

