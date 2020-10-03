Skip to Content
Possible vehicle to vehicle shooting investigation in Coachella

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight in Coachella.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 49 around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says that the scene is very active.

They say that it appears to be a vehicle-to-vehicle incident.

No word yet on injuries.

