Possible vehicle to vehicle shooting investigation in Coachella
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight in Coachella.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 49 around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says that the scene is very active.
They say that it appears to be a vehicle-to-vehicle incident.
No word yet on injuries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this breaking story.
Comments