Firefighters contain house fire in Palm Springs

Firefighters work to put out the fire on Andreas Palms Drive in Palm Springs

A two-alarm house fire broke out Friday night around 7:30 p.m. on Andreas Palms Drive in Palm Springs.

Firefighters say that when they arrived on scene, they could see flames shooting out of the house's roof.

Fire officials say the damage to the ceiling is extensive

The fire swept through the attic of the home. Officials say the damage to the home and the ceiling is extensive.

Two residents were able to get out of the house safely. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.