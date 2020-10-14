Modernism Week Fall Preview Online Experience includes virtual home tours and a live happy hour

News

The Fall Modernism Week Preview is normally four days in October. This year, the Modernism Week Fall Preview Online Experience will last from October 15 through October 31.

There are seven virtual events this year including one live event. Two are free and the others range from $5 to $35. Tickets go on sale on October 15 at 12 p.m. PDT and you can purchase those at modernismweek.com.

This new experience will allow for a household with one viewing device to participate. Once purchased, the programs will be available for online viewing for 30 days.

The live event takes place on October 16 at 6 p.m. It's called “Live from the Zoom Zoom Room.”

Participants will still be able to experience the popular home tours that occur during Modernism Week.

"We're so excited that we're for the first time doing our signature home tour as an online experience," executive director for Modernism Week, Lisa Vossler Smith told News Channel 3. "This is usually the tour that sells out within a matter of hours but now we have unlimited capacity so we invite everyone to see the beautiful homes that will be on tour," she added.

There are five significant Palm Springs residences included in the virtual guided tours. Each tour is about 70 minutes long. Participants can also watch interviews with the homeowners and some of the designers.

If you're interested in participating in the Modernism Week Fall Preview Online Experience you can register here: https://modernismweek.formstack.com/forms/mwfpoe2020