The Academy in Palm Desert director reportedly tests positive for the coronavirus

News

Director of the Academy of Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church has tested positive for the coronavirus, ccording to a forwarded email sent directly from director Reichel Ainsworth, sent to News Channel 3 by a parent of a child at the school.

According to the email, the school, which serves pre-school through kindergarten students, will be closed for the remainder of the week for deep cleaning and testing of all staff members.

The email states that the school is planning to reopen on Monday. Ainsworth said in the email that she will be out of the school for 10 to 14 days.

Parents have expressed concerns about protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing not being strictly followed at the Academy. Parents are also concerned that the school is planning to reopen too soon due the incubation period of the virus.

News Channel 3 has obtained video evidence of a teacher holding a child at the school while not wearing a mask. We have reached out to the school directly for comment on the aforementioned claims.

More on this developing story tonight on KESQ at 5 p.m.