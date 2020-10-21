2 robbery suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs

News

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Two robbery suspects were injured early Wednesday morning following an officer-involved shooting inside the Agua Caliente Casino parking structure in Palm Springs. There were a total of 3 separate incidents that police said involved the same suspects.

"The first call that we got about the suspects was about 12:45 in the morning here in Palm Springs," said Palm Springs Police Lieutenant William Hutchinson.

Police said two men approached a man before one of them pulled out a gun. The men allegedly demanded the victim's belongings.

"Something happened where nothing transpired from there. The victim left, the suspects left and it was not a successful robbery," said Lt. Hutchinson.

About 15 minutes later police said another call came into the Riverside County Sheriff's Department of an attempted robbery at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

"With that incident the suspects approached a female, same similar circumstances where they produced a firearm, demanded property. That female may have screamed or created some sort of disturbance and they fled," said Lt Hutchinson.

The final call came in at around 2 a.m. Police said security personnel at the Agua Caliente in Palm Springs reported seeing the same suspects as well as the suspect vehicle, a white Honda Accord.

"That prompts us to start responding to the parking structure. They then start telling us that they see a robbery occurring where they’ve gone up to a woman, placed a hand around a woman’s mouth, presented a firearm and then ran back to a vehicle with her purse," said Lt. Hutchinson.

At that point police were on scene and blocked the suspects as they attempted to leave the parking structure.

"Something transpires between the officers and the suspects and a shooting occurs. Three officers fire into the vehicle, both suspects are shot as a result of this shooting, Lt. Hutchinson said.

The suspects were subsequently treated for non life-threatening injuries. Investigators remained at the scene for hours after the investigation.

"It worries me, there’s a lot of crime in Palm Springs but I’m not going to let it make me stay at home," said Palm Springs resident and Agua Caliente patron Daniel Brown.

The overnight crime didn't stop casino patrons from entering. Some were concerned, while others didn't seem too worried.

"I’m not worried at all because it’s probably a one-time thing. This place is pretty secure. I’ve been coming here a long time. Nothing like this has ever happened," said Beaumont resident, Omodele Edu.

Yucaipa resident Howard Moffett also frequents the casino. He showed up on Wednesday, and was surprised to the see the caution tape wrapped around the parking structure. He said he's not surprised there was a robbery, but it reminded him to stay vigilant.

"Having your keys in your hand, noticing how close somebody is coming up behind. You notice your surroundings, you got to be aware. You can get robbed anywhere, it happens all the time," said Moffett.

In the meantime, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's office is handling the investigation.