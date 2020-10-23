NeighborhoodHeroes: Neighbor plays piano for neighbors during the pandemic

News

Patrick Karst is a pianist in the Coachella Valley. He has been playing piano since he was four years old. He worked on cruise ships for many years. Now, a private contractor working at country clubs, country clubs, private parties, restaurants, churches, weddings, funerals, bat mitzvahs, quinceañeras, and directing music for artist Charo. Karst said, “Music is very healing, particularly in these times.” Due to the pandemic, he took his piano skills outside to play for his neighbors.

Patrick Karst playing piano

He said he started playing originally for one specific neighbor, Karen Johanson. Johanson said, “I cry happy tears a lot when I hear his music because it’s just so beautiful.” Karst said, “She's very sweet and I am happy to do it for her.” He added jokingly, “She’s really into music. I think she’s into it more than I am.”

Since the pandemic began, Karst kept up the weekly tradition of playing piano on the patio. Johanson said, “We get together out here because he’s next door and I’m here and we do a potluck and drink wine and just have the best time.” It has been a way for the neighbors to remain socially distanced and still enjoy each others company. It's not just the two of them enjoying the sounds of piano. Karst said, “People are always walking by or they stop. It’s just kind of a fun little neighborhood thing here.” Karst said he enjoys playing for people because music is his way of expressing himself. He added, “I don’t think people listen to enough music, I really don’t.”

Karen Johanson listening to Patrick Karst playing piano

Johanson shared that his music helped her get through chemotherapy a few years back. She said Karst made her CD's of him playing that she would take with her to treatments. Johanson said, “I love his music so much. I listen to it a lot. He is a wonderful person, he is a wonderful human being.” Karst responded, “It’s mutual and she's so selfless and she doesn't consider that maybe I am lucky to have her as my neighbor.”

If you want to hear more of Patrick Karst's music, his website: PatrickKarst.com

