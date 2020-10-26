Free drive-up flu shot clinic offered at Indio fairgrounds on Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot as soon as possible. The county has planned a free drive-up flu shot clinic at the fairgrounds in Indio on Monday.

Those interested can show up to the fairgrounds’ entrance right off of Dr. Carreon Blvd. between Arabia St. and Oasis St. in Indio between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary and the flu shots are free of charge.

The county says they have protective measures in place to make sure the drive-up process is quick and safe for participants.

The free flu shot clinic comes as county officials are encouraging the public to get a flu shot as soon as possible to prevent overcrowding of hospitals as we enter flu season amid the pandemic.