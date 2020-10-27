The Salvation Army is providing Christmas assistance to 500 families in the Coachella Valley

News

This year, The Salvation Army is going to help 500 families in the Coachella Valley and Yucca Valley who need Christmas assistance. They will provide families with food, toys and other gifts.

Families can apply for Christmas assistance here: https://saangeltree.org/

Once the 500 families are approved, they'll receive a date and time to come pick up their items on either December 16 or 17.

The Salvation Army Cathedral City Corps is located at 30400 Landau Bl. Cathedral City, CA 92234

Also, once the families have been chosen, The Salvation Army will release information for people looking to sponsor angel families and help buy gifts for the families in need. All of this will now be done online this year.

Shop for a child in need at walmartangeltree.org or give in support at cathedralcityredkettle.org

The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for services due to the pandemic and higher unemployment rates.

If you experience any technical difficulties or are unable to access the online application please call: (760) 324-2275