Drive-thru-treat event with Children’s Discovery Museum

News

On Halloween, Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert is hosting a FREE Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event.

This event would have been their 6th anniversary of "Boo!seum at the Museum extravaganza." The event will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the museums parking lot. The museum said treats include wrapped candy as well as small toys, stickers and other goodies. They added, "No “tricks” expected!"

From the parking lot, drivers will be directed to different stations, so kids will get a Trick-or-Treat experience, out passenger windows.

We will have reaction from people attending the event later tonight.

For more details visit Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert.