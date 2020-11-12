Riverside County halfway through election audit, Registrar of Voters says no red flags
Riverside County's Registrar of Voters says it is halfway through the election audit process that began last Thursday. According to the Assistant Registrar of Voters Art Tinoco, there have been no red flags so far.
A standard procedure, the election audit has become increasingly important in 2020 with many politicians questioning the integrity and accuracy of a popular voting system.
Dominion Voting Systems are used in dozens of states across the country, including here in Riverside County.
Thursday morning, President Trump released the following tweet, citing a report from One America News, that alleges Dominion of stealing votes.
Local candidates have also raised concerns.
Tinoco says he expects the audit to be completed closer to the date of certification on December 3.
