Two Coachella Valley City Council races still too close to call

As votes continue to be counted here in Riverside County, there are two Coachella Valley City Council races that are still too close call. One in Desert Hot Springs and the other in Coachella.

It’s a nail-biting race for a Desert Hot Springs City Council seat.

As of late Thursday afternoon, community activist, Jessica Gilbert holds a slim 17-vote lead over newcomer, Roger Nunez.

“Now that it's gone on, I am getting a little more like, okay, what is taking so long?," said Gilbert. "Just yes or no, just let me know so that I can go ahead and focus on what i need to do next.”

But Nunez isn’t too far behind Gilbert. And there are still ballots left to be counted.

“I’m anxious just to see what the results are," said Nunez. "One thing I'm happy to see that me as a newcomer in the city and, and having the impact that I did with the votes, its sends a message.”

Both wanting to move forward with their vision for the community.

“I want an urgent care. I want more medical facilities here. We have nothing much here," said Gilbert. "And it's not that we can't drive 15 minutes to Palm Springs that can be a matter of life and death.”

“I'm not going to stop being an advocate in the community and especially for our youth, they can look forward to me and, and, and hearing my voice," said Nunez.

While the race for city council in Coachella is also close between Incumbent Mayor Pro-Tem, Emmanuel Martinez and Neftali Galarza.

Both at 27 percent of the votes but council member Martinez leads by just eight votes in the last count.

“I'm very, just positive and hopeful. And regardless if I win, I'm going to continue to just work hard and make sure we make each other proud,"said Martinez.

But the numbers could change as more ballots are counted.

“The piece we do have is that we know that, if council member Emanuel Martinez is re-elected or I'm elected we'll continue to have a voice in the council this year that will continue to support the community," said Galarza.

