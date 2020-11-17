Team Mom delivers 300 home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to those in need

News

We're almost a week away from Thanksgiving yet some people in the Coachella Valley are having their Thanksgiving meals early.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay tells us why one valley woman is bringing a warm Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people tonight and why she hopes her act of generosity spreads throughout the community.

“This is a very personal subject for me because I know how it feels to be homeless,” Margaret Webb whom everyone calls, “Team Mom” told News Channel 3 on Tuesday while choking back tears and cooking 300 meals for the homeless in her community.

“We have a broccoli casserole. We have a couple of turkeys already done. I’ve got a ham in the oven,” she showed us.

Team Mom said her purpose in life is to cook meals for those who are unable to cook for themselves.

“My homeless babies are out there. It’s COVID-19. They don’t have anywhere to go and light up a stove to be able to cook for themself so I’m doing it for them today,” she said.

She is delivering hot meals a week before Thanksgiving to honor her late mother whose birthday is today.

“I learned how to do this from my mama so why wouldn’t I give back to the community that I love because if I show love someone else is going to show love; it’s infectious,” she said.

All-day, inside the kitchen at First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs, Team Mom worked tirelessly cooking by memory her mother’s own recipes.

“These are all mine," she said while showing us all the pots and pans she brought. "I brought all of this with me so that I would have everything I need so I would be able to cook every tasty morsel … for these homeless babies we’ve got to do something y'all. We’ve got to help them,” she said.

Once the cooking is finished packed up the meals and other donated food from people in the community and started in Desert Hot Springs by looking to the streets for people in need.

“We will make our way around Riverside County until all the food has been distributed,” she said.

Team Mom also shared her faith has taught her to care for her neighbor and now she’s calling on others to do what they can to help those who are struggling during this time.

“We don’t know how thankful we are," she said. "We are so blessed to be thankful," she added.

To learn more about Team Mom and the 45 years of work she has dedicated to helping the homeless visit her website here: https://www.unityride4homeless.com/