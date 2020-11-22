Trump supporters rally through the desert

News

On Sunday dozens of people gathered to rally in support of President Trump. A car caravan started in Palm Springs at around 9 a.m. before making off through downtown Palm Springs, Hwy 111 and eventually ending at Rancho Mirage Community Park.

"I’m out here for my president, Donald J. Trump," said supporter and Cathedral City resident, Audrey Ruttan.

Many chanted the president's name as speakers took center stage. Participants also gathered in prayer.

"We need to make President Trump stronger. He [knows we're] with him all the time-- we never let him down," said organizer, Julianna Balogh.

After the Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, President Trump's team took swift legal action, claiming voter fraud. They are now pursuing challenges in several key states.

"Personally I think we should do the whole election over again because there’s too much-- there’s too much fraud," Ruttan said.

"President Trump won. He never never lost," Balogh said.

"I think there is proof of voter fraud. I don’t know that it’s widespread. I think the courts will decide that in due time," said Palm Desert resident, Mariana Granados.

Granados is a student of College of the Desert. She was at the event to promote "Turning Point USA"-- a student group she said is nonpartisan and conservative.

"We’re just trying to get support. We’re trying to inform the younger generation. There’s a very biased political view in schools and we just want to know that there are conservative student organizations that they can turn to," said Granados.

Sunday's rally included people of all ages.

"I feel in my heart this is the right president," said Balogh.

"He’s for the people. He’s not a politician and I love that about him," said Ruttan.

Organizers plan to hold a rally every Sunday.