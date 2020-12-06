Skip to Content
today at 4:22 pm
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to celebrate virtual tree lighting ceremony Sunday night

The annual tree lighting ceremony happens tonight at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Tram officials tell News Channel 3 the Christmas and holiday tree will be lit up during a virtual tree lighting ceremony at 6:00 tonight.

Tram officials tell News Channel 3 their holiday events are "mostly cancelled this year".

However, because the tree at the top of the tram is an iconic symbol of the holidays in the desert, management at the tourist attraction decided to set up the tree once again for valley residents and visitors to enjoy.

Tram officials tell News Channel 3 the tree lighting ceremony will be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/PalmSpringsAerialTramway

