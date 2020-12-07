Construction worker dies at new casino in Cathedral City

News

A construction worker died Monday morning after a work accident at the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. The industrial accident happened at 5:20 a.m.



The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians described the person as a worker from the Raymond Group, a sub-contractor of the Penta Building Group.



"We work extremely hard to prevent a day like this," said John Cannito, President of the Penta Building Group. "We are doing everything we can to support the family."



The tribe added that counseling services are being made available to workers.

The casino opened in November after a year of construction.