Southern California ICU capacity dips to 10.9%; where do Coachella Valley hospitals stand?

As of Sunday night the entire region of Southern California entered into that state's stay-at-home order in response to decreasing ICU capacity numbers. On Friday, Southern California dipped below the state's threshold of 15%. As of Monday morning, ICU capacity for the region was at 10.9%.

"We had 2 days of over 2,000 cases confirmed, which would both be records so that’s something that is obviously alarming because we never reached those numbers before," said Jose Arballo, spokesperson for Riverside County's Department of Public Health.

The case count in Riverside County has steadily gone up.

"Our case count for ICU actually as of today will be 157 patients and hospitalizations will top 700," said Arballo.

As hospitals across the region experience surging numbers, one of the biggest issues has become the ability to staff them.

