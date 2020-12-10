Skip to Content
today at 11:46 am
Hanukkah celebrations begin during pandemic

Hanukkah begins this evening amid the coronavirus pandemic and a new stay-at-home order in Southern California.

Many people will be celebrating this holiday season differently. Health officials have been encouraging people to stick with those in their households and avoid travel.

News Channel 3 speaks with members of the Jewish community about how this year's Hanukkah will be celebrated amid the pandemic. Catch the story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.!

