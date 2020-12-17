Local churches plan outdoor Christmas services, spaces filling up quickly

News

Christmas is next week and many local churches are moving services outside due to local health restrictions.

Many services require an RSVP this year due to limited capacity regulations, and spots are filling up fast.

“We’re calling it church on the lawn,” said Pastor Tim Kuhl at Southwest Church in Indian Wells. Kuhl says church-goers are encouraged to RSVP on their website. Some services are already at capacity, but they plan to keep adding services as needed to accommodate demand.

“We have 200 different spots out on our lawn,” said Kuhl. He says each party will be directed to their own pre-drawn circle on the lawn, each spaced six feet apart. Their outdoor stage and lighting are set up and ready to go for holiday services.

“It’ll be a little chilly. Nice and Christmassy. Bundle up, bring some blankets and lawn chairs. And your family can grab their own space out on our lawn,” he added.

He says people are also welcome to watch services from the comfort of their homes streaming live online.

Over at Sacred Heart in Palm Desert, all seven Christmas Eve and all seven Christmas Day masses are already full, according to Monsignor Howard Lincoln.

“It breaks our heart when people come to the church and we can’t let them in. But we have to stay to 100 or less,” explained Lincoln. He says they’ll be taping masses and posting them online so people can watch along virtually from home at their convenience.

No matter how people take part this holiday season, local churches say they’re hoping services provide comfort at the end of a turbulent year. “I think it’s important when our lives are messed up, to remember all the blessings we have,” said Lincoln.

“We’re really hoping that if there are people that are discouraged, and also feeling like they need encouragement in their life, we’re hoping that our Christmas services can do that,” added Kuhl.