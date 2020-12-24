Christmas is tomorrow: How COVID will impact Southern California travel

News

Most people in Southern California are expected to skip traditional year end holiday trips due to concerns as well as stay at home orders.

According to AAA, all modes of transportation are down compared to last year (auto down 34%, air down 54%, other modes down 87%). They say more than 76% in Southern California will skip their annual holiday getaway.

Still, 5.7 million Southern Californians are expected to travel, and the majority will travel by car.

For those making the personal choice to travel, AAA is urging people to pack the necessary supplies to stay as safe as possible.

“We urge them to know the risks and minimize them by packing enough personal protective gear like face masks, and hand sanitizer, a thermometer to monitor their health and gloves or plastic bags to provide a protective barrier between their hands and public surfaces like door handles, faucets and gas nozzles,” said Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Manager, Auto Club of Southern California.