Desert healthcare workers receive Moderna Vaccine

News

Dozens of healthcare workers showed up to the Roy Wilson Training Center in Thousand Palms on Thursday to receive their first dose of the Moderna Vaccine. Many were given the opportunity after being classified in the county's Phase 1A grouping, which is the first group to receive the vaccines that arrived in Riverside County.

Among those listed were paramedics, EMTs, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and more.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Riverside County first responders received their first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Riverside.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3, hear from those who received the vaccine in Thousand Palms, and we'll tell you what is next.

MORE: Are you a healthcare worker in vaccination Phase 1a? Here are the upcoming clinics in Coachella Valley

For more information visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.