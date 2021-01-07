Are you a healthcare worker in vaccination Phase 1a? Here are the upcoming clinics in Coachella Valley
Public health officials in Riverside County are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in coming days for health care workers in Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3).
In Coachella Valley, there are clinics planned for Sunday, January 10 and Monday January 11 at the Indio Fairgrounds lot on Arabia Street in Indio. The clinics are planned for 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.
The county is asking people to bring proof of employment in such as a work badge. There is registration available here: http://ow.ly/evN150D24nK
Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3) includes employees who work in the following areas:
Tier 1
- Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
- Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings
- Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
- Dialysis centers
Tier 2
- Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
- Home health care and in-home supportive services
- Community health workers, including promotoras
- Public health field staff
- Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
Tier 3
Other settings and health care workers, including
- Specialty clinics
- Laboratory workers
- Dental and other oral health clinics
- Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers
Vaccines are only available now for those who work in these settings within Riverside County.
When can I get vaccinated?
Here are the vaccine allocation guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Click here to find out your place in line.
Phase 1A
About 3 million people
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care residents
See CDPH Allocation Guidelines for Phase 1a.
Phase 1B
1B Tier One:
- Individuals 75 and older
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture
1B Tier Two:
- Individuals 65 -74 years of age
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing
- Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless
Phase 1C
- Individuals 50 -64 years of age
- People 16-64 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations / community-based essential functions
