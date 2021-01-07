Skip to Content
Are you a healthcare worker in vaccination Phase 1a? Here are the upcoming clinics in Coachella Valley

 Public health officials in Riverside County are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in coming days for health care workers in Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3). 

In Coachella Valley, there are clinics planned for Sunday, January 10 and Monday January 11 at the Indio Fairgrounds lot on Arabia Street in Indio. The clinics are planned for 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

The county is asking people to bring proof of employment in such as a work badge. There is registration available here: http://ow.ly/evN150D24nK

Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3) includes employees who work in the following areas:

Tier 1

  • Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
  • Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
  • Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings
  • Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
  • Dialysis centers

Tier 2

  • Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
  • Home health care and in-home supportive services
  • Community health workers, including promotoras
  • Public health field staff
  • Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

Other settings and health care workers, including

  • Specialty clinics
  • Laboratory workers
  • Dental and other oral health clinics
  • Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

 Vaccines are only available now for those who work in these settings within Riverside County.

MORE: Riverside County frontline healthcare workers get Moderna vaccine in Riverside

When can I get vaccinated?

Here are the vaccine allocation guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Click here to find out your place in line.

Phase 1A

About 3 million people

  • Healthcare workers
  • Long-term care residents

See CDPH Allocation Guidelines for Phase 1a.

Phase 1B

1B Tier One:

  • Individuals 75 and older
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

1B Tier Two:

  • Individuals 65 -74 years of age
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing
  • Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Phase 1C

  • Individuals 50 -64 years of age
  • People 16-64 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations / community-based essential functions

For more information visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

