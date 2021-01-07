Are you a healthcare worker in vaccination Phase 1a? Here are the upcoming clinics in Coachella Valley

News

Public health officials in Riverside County are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in coming days for health care workers in Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3).

In Coachella Valley, there are clinics planned for Sunday, January 10 and Monday January 11 at the Indio Fairgrounds lot on Arabia Street in Indio. The clinics are planned for 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

The county is asking people to bring proof of employment in such as a work badge. There is registration available here: http://ow.ly/evN150D24nK

Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3) includes employees who work in the following areas:

Tier 1

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals

Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis centers

Tier 2

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

Other settings and health care workers, including

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

Vaccines are only available now for those who work in these settings within Riverside County.

Upcoming: Healthcare worker vaccination clinics for those in Phase 1a (Tiers 1-3). Bring work badge/ID or proof of healthcare worker employment.

When can I get vaccinated?

Here are the vaccine allocation guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Click here to find out your place in line.

Phase 1A

About 3 million people

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

See CDPH Allocation Guidelines for Phase 1a.

Phase 1B

1B Tier One:

Individuals 75 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

1B Tier Two:

Individuals 65 -74 years of age

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Phase 1C

Individuals 50 -64 years of age

People 16-64 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations / community-based essential functions

For more information visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

