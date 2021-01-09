Art drop-off in Palm Desert to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

News

Saturday is national law enforcement appreciation day.

Children across the valley dropped off drawings to honor local law enforcement officers.

Art was dropped off at the Palm Desert sheriff's station. This is the first year the city and this sheriff’s station celebrated the day in this way.

We spoke with one officer who shared there are more ways to show appreciation for law enforcement all year around.

“If you see us driving around just wave at us and say hello. If you want to stop by and say hi that’s great," Stacey Austin, community service officer for Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3. "We just love seeing the people out there in the community waving at us and showing their appreciation," she added.

It’s not too late. You can still make your artwork and drop it off at the sheriff’s station in Palm Desert to be displayed in their lobby or shared on their social media.