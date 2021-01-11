Why there seems to be a lag with vaccine rollout in Riverside County compared to other regions

News

Riverside County has officially designated 2 days of the week for vaccines at the Indio Fairgrounds. Vaccines will be administered Sunday and Monday for healthcare workers with an appointment, who are in all tiers of the Phase 1A grouping. From Tuesday through Saturday the site will continue to be open as a COVID-19 testing site.

Those who are qualified to receive the vaccine include doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, laboratory workers, dental and oral health clinic staff, dialysis center staff and more.

The setup, however, has been slower compared to surrounding counties in Southern California.

A handful of clinics have been organized for vaccines in Riverside County, but have quickly filled up.

Over the weekend Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office announced "that COVID-19 testing operations at Dodger Stadium will end," today and that the site would be reopen on Friday as a repurposed vaccination site. Mayor Garcetti added that the site would enable 12,000 people to be vaccinated per day.

Hundreds of healthcare workers lined up in Anaheim to receive their vaccines on Friday. So far, there are 3 Orange County mass vaccination sites set up in Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Irvine.

Today a 'super site' opened in San Diego County with a goal to vaccinate up to 5,000 healthcare workers a day.

"There are a lot of reasons why it's hard to compare Riverside County to the other counties. One, geographically the shape of the state of Tennessee and our east county is very different than our west county. So we do have to take things into consideration that other counties that maybe are more centralized don't have to deal with," said Riverside County Emergency Management Department spokesperson, Shane Reichardt.

You must also schedule an appointment here: https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine