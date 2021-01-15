PSIFF names Carey Mulligan as newest recipient of its International Star Award

News

The Palm Springs International Film Festival announced Friday morning that actress Carey Mulligan is the newest recipient of its International Star Award.

The honor is for Mulligan's role in Promising Young Woman, where she portrayed a woman who risks her life to avenge the death of her best friend.

This is a thrilling black comedy that tells an entertaining story of female power," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Mulligan is no stranger to the film festival. In 2011, she was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award.

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. Last year's recipient Charlize Theron went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination.

This year's festival is not taking place in person due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but film recipients are being announced and honored alternatively.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will return in 2022. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021.