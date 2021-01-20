More potential for showers headed to Coachella Valley

News

After a long stretch of dry conditions in the Coachella Valley rain touched down overnight. There is a chance for more rain to arrive this afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight. That watch covers the entire Coachella Valley, and much of San Diego and Imperial counties as well.

A High Wind Warning is also still in effect until 10 PM. Gusts have been light here in the Valley, but areas to our West have experienced significant and damaging winds.

Coming up at noon we're checking in to see what lines at a local vaccine clinic look like and whether rain is having any impact.