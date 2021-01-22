Now Hiring: Join a caring team at Home Care Assistance

News

If you're looking to join a team that truly cares for its clients and employees, Home Care Assistance in Palm Desert might be the right place for you.

Home Care Assistance provides non medical help for Coachella Valley seniors in their homes.

Owner Nikhil Mehta said that they are looking to hire qualified care givers.

Mehta said that they like their care givers to be more like companions or family members, and develop relationships with their clients.

From running errands, to cooking meals, caretakers help their clients in a variety of ways.

Although some experience with care giving is required, Mehta said that there are lots of paid opportunities for training.

Home Care Assistance offers an online university, where care givers can learn from hundreds of courses.

Mehta said that hours are flexible, and depend on the client's needs.

Home care assistance offers a 401k plan, in addition to paid time off and sick leave. Employees and their families also have access to telehealth services.

Mehta said that his office staff is available to the caregivers 24 hours a day to help answer any questions or concerns.

If you are interested in applying, you can do so on their website. Mehta also said you can call 760-345-0001 for more information.