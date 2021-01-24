Si Woo Kim outlasts Patrick Cantlay to claim championship at 62nd American Express
Si-Woo Kim has done it in the desert.
Kim, ranked 96th in the OWGR, outlasted Cantlay to win the American Express at 23-under par.
The 25-year-old Korean shot a final round 64, highlighted by a huge birdie on 17 which gave him the lead.
Kim was able to escape Alcatraz, the famed par-3, 17th hole with an island green by making one of the most memorable putts of his career.
Patrick Cantlay was one of the favorites this week in the desert. And he delivered.
Kim held off So-Cal native Patrick Cantlay who was one of the favorites this week in the desert. Cantlay fired a record 61 Sunday on the Stadium Course, highlighted by 11 birdies and no bogeys.
The 25-year-old Kim now has three wins on the PGA TOUR.
