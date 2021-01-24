Si Woo Kim outlasts Patrick Cantlay to claim championship at 62nd American Express

News

Si-Woo Kim has done it in the desert.

Si Woo Kim claims another Stadium. 🏆



The 25-year-old wins @TheAmExGolf, his 3rd TOUR title. pic.twitter.com/DITKIETVut — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2021

Kim, ranked 96th in the OWGR, outlasted Cantlay to win the American Express at 23-under par.

The 25-year-old Korean shot a final round 64, highlighted by a huge birdie on 17 which gave him the lead.

Birdie to take the outright lead ...



... Bang! 💪



Si Woo Kim leads by 1 heading to 18. pic.twitter.com/SaTZQBF9sL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2021

Kim was able to escape Alcatraz, the famed par-3, 17th hole with an island green by making one of the most memorable putts of his career.

Fortune favors the bold.



Si Woo Kim takes on the par-5 16th and grabs a share of the lead with a two-putt birdie. 🐦#AonRiskReward pic.twitter.com/TNQ1NQCVcC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2021

Patrick Cantlay was one of the favorites this week in the desert. And he delivered.

Kim held off So-Cal native Patrick Cantlay who was one of the favorites this week in the desert. Cantlay fired a record 61 Sunday on the Stadium Course, highlighted by 11 birdies and no bogeys.

The second lowest round of @Patrick_Cantlay's TOUR career. 🔥



He made over 151 feet of putts in the Final Round. pic.twitter.com/82WRTBIMBR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2021

Click here for a full look at the final leaderboard.

The 25-year-old Kim now has three wins on the PGA TOUR.