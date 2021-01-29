Police investigating two overnight shootings in Thousand Palms and Cathedral City

News

Police were investigating two overnight shootings, one that left a man dead in Thousand Palms, the other in Cathedral City.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 one man was found dead at a home on Stanton Drive near Ramon Road at approximately 2:15 a.m.

The Sheriffs Department provided few immediate details saying the police investigation there was in its early stages.

Deputies also provided no suspect information.

Cathedral City Police were also asking the public for tips on a shooting that happened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Shifting Sands Trail near 33rd Avenue.

Police say a man was found there with a gunshot would and taken for medical treatment.

Details on what led up to the shooting were under investigation.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on these shootings as we get new information.