Now Hiring: 1501 Uptown Gastropub is serving up career opportunities

News

After nearly 2 months of delay because of the Coronavirus shutdown, one of Palm Springs newest restaurants, 1501 Uptown Gastropub, is looking to hire ahead of their opening.

Co-owner Willie Rhine said that they are planning a slow opening next week, with only take out offered. The restaurant will open for outdoor dining on February 15th.

Rhine said that they have hired many of the restaurant's key positions, but are still looking to bring on chefs, servers, front desk staff, and more.

Though experience is appreciated, Rhine said that the best candidates are outgoing and excited to engage with customers.

Rhine said that he and his business partner, Chad Gardener, are experienced restaurateurs in the Coachella Valley and are dedicated to creating a family environment.

Rhine said that he offers flexible scheduling and promotes from within.

If you would like to apply, Rhine said that you can email him directly at willie@1501uptown.com or you can visit the restaurant on North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.