Gov. Newsom tours Coachella vaccine clinic with local leaders

COACHELLA, Calif. - On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom toured a vaccine clinic in Coachella along with Rep. Raul Ruiz, 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and several officials from Riverside County's Department of Public Health.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez kicked off a series of speeches by elected officials.

"We are grateful here in the city of Coachella to the county of Riverside and the state of California for helping to ensure that we not only talk about equity, but more so that we deliver a solid plan and act on that plan," said Mayor Hernandez.

A major focus for today's visit targeted the vulnerable populations of the east valley, including farm workers who are considered essential, but lack proper healthcare and other basic needs.

