City of Indio to launch program granting up to $10K for struggling businesses

INDIO, Calif. - The City of Indio is lending a hand to some of its business owners who are finding themselves in a tough spot. Nearly one year ago Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order. Throughout the state businesses shut their doors, and people stayed at home while we learned more about the novel virus. Months later businesses are still feeling the economic impacts following a series of restrictions issued by the state as it grappled to control the spread of the virus.

On Friday the City of Indio announced it would offer grants up to$10,000 to Indio businesses "in an effort to provide emergency cash flow to those struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic." Applications are slated to open on March 5 and will close March 15.

The city set aside a total of $645,000 in general funds for the Small Business Emergency Assistance Program. Businesses that are independently owned and operated in Indio with "with physical storefront [locations] will be eligible." The city is also providing some of that assistance to some in-home childcare providers, with grants up to $5,000.

