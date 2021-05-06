California face mask guidelines causes confusion for some businesses

News



California health officials updated the state’s face mask guidance this week easing mask requirements for some outdoor activities.

The new guidance aligns more with the CDC which released updated recommendations last week for people who are fully vaccinated.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero reports how for some the new guidance is causing confusion.



One hotel in Palm Springs is balancing new changes in mask recommendations and guest expectations.

“It's another layer of concern," said Karina, manager of Los Arboles Hotel in Palm Springs.

The CDC guidelines say fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks while dining outdoors but are advised to wear masks indoors in public settings.

“Now, its like how do we present that are we going to say hey show me your vax card?" said Karina. "That presents a whole other issues and possible arguments with guests and we don’t want that.”

Vaccinated or not, masks aren’t necessary in most outdoor settings, but are the safest choice for crowds. California guidelines are a bit more cautious.

“For people that are not vaccinated, that can keep distancing, whether they're outside or exercising, they need to wear a mask if they don't keep distance from other people," said Michael Osur, assistant director of Public Health for Riverside County.

Both Palm Springs and Riverside County are following the state’s guidelines.

As for Karina, she’s caught in the middle.

“Some say honey I am vaccinated its been two weeks since I got my second shot," said Karina. "Some people just don’t say anything they just walk in without it.”

For business owners stuck trying to keep customers safe and feeling welcome health officials recommend.

“If they're indoors, I would encourage the business owners to still require masks," said Osur. "Outdoors again, that's a different situation and people need to make their own decisions.”