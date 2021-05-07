Community reacts to cancellation of Palm Springs’ Fourth of July fireworks

News

There will be no Fourth of July fireworks this year in Palm Springs after a city council vote Thursday night. The decision is sparking controversy within the community as it did between members of the council.

The reason for cancelling the fireworks this year was to avoid causing additional trauma to veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and pets.

The coronavirus was not one of the reasons for the cancellation because California is expected to eliminate the color-coded tier system of reopening on June 15. City leaders said they feel comfortable planning a large crowd event with protective measures.

