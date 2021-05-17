Cathedral City home invasion shooting prompts question of rights California homeowners have to protect their home

News

A home invasion suspect remained in the intensive care unit and in stable condition as of Monday morning after he was shot by a homeowner in the Cathedral City Cove community.

Police officers were called to a home along the 38200 block of Chuperosa Lane on the east side of the cove Sunday at 6:16 p.m.

The 85-year old homeowner said a man, who was a stranger, broke in to the home and told the elderly residents to leave his home.

According to police, they tried to diffuse the situation, but the homeowner retrieved a gun to protect himself and eventually shot the suspect.

