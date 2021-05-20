Reyes retiring: Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes steps down after 27 years

News

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes is planning to retire this summer, he announced Thursday.

Reyes is stepping down after 27 years of service to the city, 6 of them spent as chief of police.

"You have one shot at life and it all comes in chapters," Reyes told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia Thursday. "I've had a wonderful chapter here in Palm Springs."

First hired as a patrolman, Reyes made his way through the ranks as an officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

He said he hopes his legacy is marked by his willingness to reach out and engage. "We're open – we're open to engaging with all aspects of the community," he said. "My openness to partnering with everybody to making this city better."

But Reyes said his career has been book-ended by dark days too, including losing a close companion from the police academy in the line of duty at just 23 years old.

Later, Reyes had just taken the helm at PSPD when one of the darkest days in Palm Springs history struck – the 2016 murders of officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

"Early on I experienced an extreme tragedy in the death of a good friend of mine, and then here I am at the tail end of my career within my first year as a chief experiencing it again," Reyes said.

He said when people look back, he hopes they realize what officers leave on the line. "What your police officers are willing to do for you – never forget their sacrifice and their will for you," Reyes said.

He revealed he'd actually planned on retiring sooner, but another top Palm Springs official announced his retirement first. "I was going to retire at the end of last year, but David Ready – if you're listening to this, you beat me to it," Reyes said. "If anybody knows Dr. David Ready ... that man has done an incredible job for this city and I held off."

Reyes is now reflecting on the last nearly 3 decades of service to Palm Springs with a message to the community: "Whole heartedly, thank you for the memories. We've had our ups and downs and we've had to lean on you tremendously. I'm grateful for your support and I know the men and women of this department are just as grateful."